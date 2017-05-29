Chennai model, Gaanam Nair who went missing since May 26 after she left her home in Virugambakkam, Tamil Nadu has returned back, says reports.

The 28-year-old lady who currently works at a salon as a marketing manager (as per her Facebook profile) lives with her relatives in Chennai. Her father resides in Delhi and her mother expired a few years ago.

Ms. Nair left for her office on Friday morning riding her two-wheeler but didn’t reach her office. Since then, her mobile has been switched off.

A massive online hunt was also initiated after the reports of the model missing went viral.

As per a report published by The News Minute, Gaanam’s cousin, Priyanka was quoted saying, “If it was an accident, we would have known by now. We have called multiple hospitals and even visited some of them. We have no clue where she is.”