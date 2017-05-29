Slamming Narendra Modi government over the ban on cattle slaughter as ‘unconstitutional,’ Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that cattle being a state subject, West Bengal government will not adhere to the present law in its form.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal CM said they are not bound by the ‘slaughter ban’.

Mamata also cornered PM Modi asserting that the move destroys the federal structure of the country.

The government in a recent development notified the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aiming to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes. As per the notification, both seller and buyer will have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold in the market for slaughter purposes.

Following the ban, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his apprehension earlier wrote to PM Modi saying that the restrictions will hold against the essence of democracy in the country.

“In my own state of Kerala, a vast majority of the population consume meat. So is the case with all the other South Indian states and North East Indian states. Even in states like Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal, non vegetarians out number vegetarians. Therefore, the new rules should have been introduced in consultation with the states,” reads the letter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kannur police registered a case against Congress workers for slaughtering a calf in the public.

Reacting to the development, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident calling it ‘barbaric and completely unacceptable’.

“What happened in Kerala yesterday is thoughtless, barbaric and completely unacceptable to me and the Congress Party. I strongly condemn the incident,” said Rahul.