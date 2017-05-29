The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a preliminary inquiry against an official of Minister of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Air India official into the merger of two national carriers causing a loss of over Rs 1000cr to the exchequer.

The charges ‘indite’ the officials during the previous Congress-led UPA government where CBI has registered three separate cases in an alleged irregularities during the purchase of 111 aircraft.

CBI has registered the cases against Air India and Civil Aviation official under 120B, 420 IPC & PC act — for the alleged corruption charges made during the merger of Air India and Indian Airlines.

The investigation also alleges that private airlines were offered international routes at their behest.

Earlier this year in January, the Supreme Court calling the allegations “serious irregularities” asked CBI to complete its probe by June.

The purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India that allegedly cost Rs 70,000 crore came under the UPA term in the year 2005-06 with Praful Patel heading the civil aviation portfolio.