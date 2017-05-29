Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued instructions for compulsory implementation of e-office system in the state Secretariat from October 1.

He also directed Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to present before him an action plan for the implementation by June 15, pointing out it was most necessary for better maintenance, and upkeep of records and files and making the running of the system more easy and transparent.

Under the e-office system, physical files would bereplaced with digital files, which would expedite disposal of files while time wastage in government work also would be cut down considerably, an official said.

For implementation of the ambitious project, Yogi has also formed a group of officials who would deliberate on required hardware, software, training of personnel and making way for digitisation of existing physical files.

The Principal Secretary (Secretariat Administration) and Additional Chief Secretary (Information Technology and Electronics) would be members of this group.