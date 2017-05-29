The National Investigation Agency (NIA) believes they have strong evidence against separatist leaders Farooq Ahmad Dar, Javed Baba and Naeem Khan over their alleged role in terror funding in the volatile state of Jammu and Kashmir through.

The investigation agency has been questioning the separatist leaders in connection to the charges of taking funds from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed sitting across the border in in Pakistan.

The matter relates to the tape which purportedly shows Hurriyat leader Naeem Khan accepting to receive money from Pak-based terror groups.

The funding reportedly is used in the Valley to promote unrest and stone-pelting activities on the security forces to enlarge the tension in the state of J&K.

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani has been also under the NIA scanner in connecting to the funding charges.

The clashes in the valley have resulted in damaging public property, schools and other govt institutions.

NIA source said that they will continue to questions the accused in the case in separate calls.

NIA has strong evidence against separatist leaders Farooq Ahmad Dar, Javed Baba & Naeem Khan. Questioning to continue tomorrow: NIA Sources — ANI (@ANI_news) May 29, 2017

The rise in the tension in the Valley is at all-time high for the last six months.