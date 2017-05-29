A- A A+

The Delhi government on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of an e-rickshaw driver who was lynched here for trying to stop two men from urinating in public.

The amount will be paid to the family of Ravinder Kumar from Lt. Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Earlier, Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu visited the family of Kumar and handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 to his family.

Kumar, 32, was beaten to death on Saturday by a group of 15 youths after he objected to two of them urinating near the GTB Nagar Metro station.

