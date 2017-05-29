Hours after landing in Germany as part his four-nation tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced ex gratia of Rs 1 Lakh to the next of kin of E-rickshaw allegedly killed for trying to stop 2 youths from urinating in public in the capital.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the deceased identified as Ravinder Kumar raised an objection to the students allegedly from Delhi University against urinating on a wall near GTB Metro Station.

No happy with the apprehension raised by Ravinder, the youth allegedly called their friends and lynched the E-rickshaw driver to death before fleeing away from crime scene.

Venkaiah Naidu met the family members of the e-rickshaw driver who was killed after he tried to stop two youths from urinating in public. Two students of a prominent college in Delhi University’s North Campus have been detained in connection with the killing.

Following a massive outrage by media and people on social networking platforms, Delhi Police today detained two students of Delhi University (North Campus) in connection to the murder.

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu also visited the family of the deceased in Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi to ascertain the situation and demanded police of strict action against the perpetrators of the crime.

“Spoke to the police commissioner and asked him to take the strongest action possible against the culprits,” said Naidu.

Naidu who was accompanied by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari during the visit gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the wife of the victim.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu gives a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the family of deceased e-rickshaw driver, who was beaten to death in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi government has also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of lynched driver.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the money will be paid to the family of Ravinder Kumar from Lt Governor/Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Deceased E-rickshaw driver Ravindra Kumar was staying in Mukherjee Nagar area in the capital along with his pregnant wife.