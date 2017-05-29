A Samajwadi Party legislator was briefly detained by the Income Tax department at the Varanasi airport on Monday when he was found to be carrying a large sum of cash, officials said.

Subhash Pasi, the legislator from Saidpur, was intercepted by IT sleuths at the Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport as he was found carrying Rs 10.45 lakh cash.

A full statement was taken from the MLA who also disclosed the details of the cash he was carrying and was subsequently allowed to go.

Pasi later alleged that his political opponents were trying to harass him through such acts.