After the Supreme Court had termed the destruction of medieval-era monument — Babri Masjid as crime, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) loyalists Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti reached a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court where charges will be framed against them for their alleged role in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Apart from the top BJP workers, the judge of the special court, SK Yadhav, has also summoned Vinay Katiyar of the party along with Vishnu Hari Dalmia of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Hindutva preacher Sadhvi Ritambara.

Talking to media over the Babri Masjid case, Uma Bharti said,

Along with the summons, the judge has also said that any application seeking adjournment or exemption from personal appearance will not be considered.

As per reports, the special CBI court which is hearing the two cases regarding the demolition, will also be framing charges against priest Nritya Gopal Das, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma, Champat Rai Bansal, Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.

Previously on April 19, the apex court had prosecuted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti along with other accused for hatching criminal conspiracy in one of the biggest political sensitive case. The court had also ordered day-to-day hearing for the matter.

Terming the demolition of ‘Babri Masjid’ as ‘crime’, SC had allowed CBI’s plea seeking the restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders. However, SC has granted full immunity to the former UP CM, Kalyan Singh, stating that Singh holds the gubernatorial office.

Kalyan Singh, who is currently the Rajasthan Governor, was the UP CM at the time when the Masjid was demolished.