As Supreme Court summoned Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti to reach special CBI special court in Lucknow where charges will be framed against them for their alleged role in the Babri Masjid demolition case, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has come out in support of the stalwarts of his party.

When asked that in 2001 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power, CBI said ‘no conspiracy’ but now when Narendra Modi is in power CBI seeks charges against them, Naidu said that this question should be asked to CBI only.

While speaking to NewsX, Venkaiah Naidu said, “The government now do not interfere in the internal functioning of the CBI.”

Taking a jibe at Congress, Naidu said that if the government was to take a stand in CBI case, BJP would have made sure that the case is withdrawn just like the Congress did. He further said that LK Advani was the Deputy Prime Minister holding the home portfolios but then also the cases were not withdrawn.

Finally taking a stand for BJP’s stalwart LK Advani and others, Venkaiah Naidu said, “Ultimately the truth will prevail.

“I’m sure that Advani Ji and other accused in the conspiracy will be out of this,” Naidu added.