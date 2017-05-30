A trainee Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer was found dead in a swimming pool in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday. Ashish Dahiya’s body was discovered on Monday night in the swimming pool of Indian Foreign Services Institute in south Delhi’s Ber Sarai area. He was a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, the police added.

The 30-year-old officer was attending a party with his friends from the Indian foreign and revenue services at the poolside of the Indian Foreign Services Institute.

According to eye-witnesses, a lady officer had an accidental slip into the pool and was drowning and many young, including Ashish Dahiya, jumped into the pool to rescue her. After few minutes, the lady was safely pulled out, but it was noticed that Ashish was missing. When officers started searching for him, his body was discovered floating.

“The lady officer was safely pulled out but Ashish went missing… Soon, he was discovered floating,” a police official said.

“Ashish was pulled out of the pool and rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” he added.

The body has been sent to AIIMS for post-mortem examination.

(With IANS inputs)