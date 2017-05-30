The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hold an urgent hearing on a plea by Gujarat Police officer Ramabhai Bhagora seeking stay of a Bombay High Court order convicting him in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

A vacation bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Deepak Gupta said there was “no urgency” as this case was one of the several 2002 Gujarat riot cases.

Bhagora’s counsel urged the bench that his client has already undergone the sentence and if conviction was not stayed then he would lose his job.

The Bombay High Court while convicting Bhagora along with some other accused had awarded the jail sentence that he has already undergone and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000.