While the nation debates over the demolition of Babri Masjid, a group of villagers of Ghalib Ran Singh Waal in Punjab have set an example for the whole nation. The Punjab village — which has the majority of Sikhs and Hindus — has constructed mosque for Muslims ahead of the holy month of Ramzan in their village.

The ideal gift came in as the Muslims had to travel to the nearby village in order to offer the prayers for Ramzan.

On Thursday, the mosque was formally inaugurated by the villagers

While speaking to TOI, a local villager said, “Our long cherished demand has been fulfilled with the joint efforts of villagers. It’s a beautiful mosque. We will be able to pray here during the holy month of Ramzan, and it is an Eid gift for us.”

Hailing the efforts of Hindu and Sikh community, Muslims said ‘Hazrat Abu Bakar’ mosque indeed was an Eid gift for them, as now they do not have travel to the nearby village during the holy month of ‘Ramzan’.

Shahi Imaam Punjab, Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Saani Ludhianvi told TOI, “It’s so touching, and a big gesture of brotherhood on the part of villagers, that they came forward to help us in the construction of Hazrat Abu Bakar mosque in the village before Ramzan. This was a long pending demand of our community members in the village. Now, we will be able to pray in the village in this mosque.”

The construction of the mosque which was presented to the Muslim community started on May 2 last year. However, the resolution for the construction of a mosque was passed way back in 1998.

Claiming her village to be at an epitome of ‘communal harmony’, village sarpanch Jagdeep Kaur said that a temple is also being constructed in the village with joint efforts of the villagers just like this mosque was created before the holy month of Ramzan.

The small village with a total population of just 1,300, has 700 Sikhs, 200 Hindus, and only 150 Muslims and most of them had settled in the village after partition.