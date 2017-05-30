The demand for dowry by the groom or his family is a norm handed down through generations. Many women have died or committed suicide due to the financial burden put on their families. But hardly have we seen women getting grooms arrested for dowry demand.

Recently, Chhattisgarh police arrested a groom after the bride filed a complaint against him over dowry demand.

The groom had demanded a refrigerator and a gold chain from the bride’s family after the wedding, ANI reported.

However, the family outrightly refused the groom’s demand. They in fact tried to convince the groom but he was adamant of his demand.

The situation worsened when the groom left the place without taking the bride along.

The bride went to Chhattisgarh’s Koriya Police and filed a case against the groom under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“A case has been filed against the groom under various section of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and assured that action would be taken against him,” Police Station in charge Anand Soni told ANI.