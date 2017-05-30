The special CBI court on Tuesday ordered framing of charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and nine others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The charges will be framed under section 120 B, criminal conspiracy.

Earlier, all the 12 accused had pleaded not guilty and had moved a ‘discharge application’ rejecting the charges levelled against them.

Special judge SK Yadav rejected the plea and ordered framing of charges against all the 12 accused.

The accused have, however, been given bail on personal bonds.

Previously on April 19, the apex court had prosecuted LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti along with other accused for hatching criminal conspiracy in one of the biggest political sensitive case. The court had also ordered day-to-day hearing for the matter.

Terming the demolition of ‘Babri Masjid’ as ‘crime’, SC had allowed CBI’s plea seeking the restoration of criminal conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders. However, SC has granted full immunity to the former UP CM, Kalyan Singh, stating that Singh holds the gubernatorial office.