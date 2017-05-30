A day after a group of IIT-Madras students organised ‘beef-fest’ inside college premises, a PhD scholar on Tuesday was allegedly assaulted by right-wing fellow students for attending the event.

The PhD student identified as Sooraj on was part of the group of at least 50 students protesting against the Centre government’s new rule on cattle trade that bans sale and purchase of the bovine animal for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

Reportedly, Sooraj was attacked at hostel canteen after a group of six to seven cornered him during the lunch break at IIT-Madras.

The engineering scholar has received serious blows was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The incident comes on the same day when Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday has put a stay on the execution of the order Central government notification to put a nationwide ban on cattle slaughter.

The High Court has further asked the state and Centre government to reply within four weeks over the ‘controversial’ cattle slaughter ban.

Union environment ministry in Narendra Modi government on May 26 released a new law that bans sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A IIT- Madras PhD scholar attacked allegedly by right-wing students for organising ‘Beef Fest’ in IIT-M pic.twitter.com/dl6ixlQjbI — ANI (@ANI_news) May 30, 2017

As per the new law, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aims to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

The list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

The central government has drawn flak across the nation with various states — Kerala, West Bengal — raising concerns of the Centre govt hijacking the overruling state authority’s power over the matter of cattle.