Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met the top Congress leaders from Karnataka on Monday to discuss the poll strategy for the elections due in the state next year.

As per reports, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and Karnataka PCC chief G Parameswara were also present during the meeting along with other senior leaders.

The key agenda of the meeting was strengthening the party ahead of the upcoming assembly polls Rahul Gandhi gave the ‘unity and discipline’ mantra to the party leaders present at his Delhi residence.

Rahul also made it clear to the party cadre that they should sort out their issues among themselves instead of going to the media.

The other party leaders who were present during the meeting were Mallikarjun Kharge, B K Hari Prasad, M Veerappa Moily and KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao.