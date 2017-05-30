The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab police on Tuesday arrested 2 persons with 5 kilograms of heroin from India-Pakistan border near Ferozepur.

The value of the seized drug is being valued at least Rs 25 crore in the International market.

The alleged persons were apprehended in the area of DT Mal from across the fence at the Indo-Pak border — apparently a key spot for such exchange.

Punjab Government in a major decision to contract a deterrent force to crack down on the drug menace in the state has formulated Special Task Force.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway to unearth any lead in the drug trafficking business in the border area of the state.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.