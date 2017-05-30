The Centre on Tuesday indicated that it could reconsider the controversial notification regulating the sale of cattle following a nationwide row.

The indication was given by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu to the media, even as Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said the order was not directed against any state or any particular society.

Naidu said the norms regarding sale of cattle were notified by the government to prevent cruelty to animals. The rules were formulated and notified against the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary panel on the need to check animal mafia.

He said some representations had been received and the government is working on them.

“Some issues were raised in different quarters. These issues will be duly examined by the government,” Naidu said.

Harsh Vardhan said it was a simple case of prevention of cruelty to animals.

On Monday, there were some indications from the government that it may exempt buffaloes from the ‘no slaughter’ list.

There has been strong opposition from states like Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry to the Centre’s order.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had attacked the notification saying Delhi and Nagpur – referring to the RSS headquarters – cannot impose what people should eat, and had written to his counterparts in the country asking them not to accept the rules.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would legally challenge the order in court while Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayansamy has said he would modify the rules against the central order.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday stayed the central order and issued notice to both the Union Government and the state government seeking their reply.