Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that politics should be kept away from issues concerning the safety of women and girls.

Kejriwal made the remarks at a day-long conclave on ‘Women Safety and Empowerment’ organised by the Secretary’s Office of Global Women’s Issues at the US State Department and NGO Shakti Vahini in collaboration with Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

“Got a chance to speak at a DCW programme. I believe that there should be no politics on the issues concerning women safety,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“People indulging in politics should not forget that they too have women family members and if the situation worsened they too will be affected,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

Kejriwal also praised DCW’s works towards women empowerment and their safety in the city.

Women and Child Development Ministers of Bihar and Chhattisgarh along with senior representatives from US Government also participated in the conclave.

Ministers and representatives from 12 states participated in the conclave.

Besides Kejriwal, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and US Embassy’s Director for North India Jonathan Kessler addressed the conference.

Participants included state ministers for women and child development, state government officials, international organizations, industry representatives, and NGOs.

Forum participants discussed common challenges, and shared best practices and ideas for future US-India cooperation on issues facing women and girls, including involving private sector and civil society partners, said a US Embassy statement.

The conclave aimed to develop effective partnerships to advance gender equality and to build a network of leaders committed to addressing key issues facing women and girls.

US Charge D’ Affaires MaryKay Carlson addressed the closing session of the conclave.