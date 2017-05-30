Demanding increase in the daily wages, hundreds of labourers on Tuesday staged protests outside the state secretariat in Shimla.

Workers under the banner of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) brought the secretariat to a standstill with a score of women sitting right outside the gates.

Protesters demanded that the state government should take cognizance of their grievances and increase the minimum pay in accordance with the rise in the price index.

Earlier in February, a similar protest outbreak in Shimla where CITU labours across mid-day meal, ASHA, Aanganwadi and other workers under state-affiliated programs came to streets demanding hike in their salary.

CITU president Jagat Ram reportedly had demanded an increase of pay of the mid-day meal and ASHA workers to Rs 6,000 per month; while Anganwadi workers demanded Rs 7,000 and the helpers asking at least Rs 4,000 per month.

CITU workers have regularly maintained that the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh has not delivered on his promise of increasing their salary.