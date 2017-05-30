As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates its three years in powers, NewsX Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with the Union Minister of Urban Development and Information & Broadcasting Venkaiah Naidu discusses the 1000 days performance of the Modi government.

While speaking about the opposition, Venkaiah Naidu said that BJP is saying ‘Bhrashtachar Hatao’, ‘Gareebi Hatao’ but the opposition is saying ‘Modi Hatao’. The Union Minister further added that opposition cannot succeed in forming the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because to form a ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the opposition need some personality which they are lacking.

Here are the highlights of the interview: