Hours after a PhD scholar from IIT-Madras was assaulted by a fringe group inside the campus for attending a ‘beef-fest’, students on Tuesday night staged a protest outside the varsity gate against the attack.

Demanding inquiry and arrest of the miscreants, students raised slogans against cattle slaughter ban by the Centre govt. Irked students also consumed beef to mark their protest.

The protest comes after earlier in the day, PhD scholar on Tuesday was thrashed by right-wing fellow students for attending the ‘beef-fest’ event.

The PhD student identified as Sooraj on was part of the group of at least 50 students protesting against the Centre government’s new rule on cattle trade that bans sale and purchase of the bovine animal for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

Reportedly, Sooraj was attacked at hostel canteen after a group of six to seven cornered him during the lunch break at IIT-Madras.

The engineering scholar has received serious blows was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The incident comes on the same day when Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday has put a stay on the execution of the order Central government notification to put a nationwide ban on cattle slaughter.

 

Beef fest, cattle ban, cattle slaughter, iit madras-beef fest, rules on cattle slaughter, Narendra Modi government, Madras HC, beef ban, cattle slaughter, cattle slaughter ban, Cattle slaughter ban, Madras High Court, Union environment ministry, cow meat ban, beef ban, beef fest, kerala-beef fest, bjp, tamil nadu, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal, kerala beef ban, cow slaughter, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress, BJP, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, india news, beef ban news, newsX,

 

The High Court has further asked the state and Centre government to reply within four weeks over the ‘controversial’ cattle slaughter ban.

Union environment ministry in Narendra Modi government on May 26 released a new law that bans sale and purchase of cattle for the purpose of slaughter or religious sacrifice.

As per the new law, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 aims to ensure that the sale of cattle is not meant for slaughter purposes.

 

The list of animals that cannot be bought or sold for slaughter through cattle markets includes cows, bulls, buffaloes, heifers, calves and camels.

The central government has drawn flak across the nation with various states — Kerala, West Bengal — raising concerns of the Centre govt hijacking the overruling state authority’s power over the matter of cattle.

First Published | 30 May 2017 10:26 PM
Read News On:

cattle ban

iit madras-beef fest

rules on cattle slaughter

