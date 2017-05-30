The body of a student was found in a hostel room of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Tuesday, says news agency ANI
Identified as a PhD final year scholar, he was found dead inside the hostel room of Nalanda Apartment inside the varsity campus.
Delhi Police have taken over the spot, No suicide note found.
This is a developing story, more details awaited
First Published | 30 May 2017 11:42 PM
