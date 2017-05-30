A 30-year-old man was killed by his nephew in west Delhi over a property dispute, police said on Tuesday.

They said the incident took place at 8 a.m when deceased Puneet Kumar was on his way to office from Chhawla area in the capital to Gurugram.

Kumar was shot dead by his nephew Devender and his accomplice. They fired two to three shots at him and fled the spot.

“Kumar was a resident of Kharkhari Nahar village in Chhawla. He had a dispute over a plot with his elder brother Surender. Both claimed ownership of the property. Kumar wanted to sell the plot which his nephew Devender did not want,” a senior police officer said.

Devender had also opened fire on Kumar on April 23 during a brawl between his father and Kumar, but the bullet did not hit him, the officer added.

“Devender had been looking for a chance to eliminate Kumar since then. He, along with the accomplice, stopped Kumar’s bike and without giving him any time he started firing at him,” the officer said.

Some locals informed police about the incident and Kumar was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A manhunt is on to nab the accused persons, he added.

The family members of Kumar alleged that they had earlier informed police about the attack by Devender on April 23 and demanded protection, but police did not take it seriously.