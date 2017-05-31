Just a day after Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) stalwarts — Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti were charged by a special CBI court in Lucknow over Babri Masjid demolition case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya.

In his first visit to Ayodhya after taking charge, CM Adityanath is also expected to offer prayers at disputed Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid site. He will also be visiting Hanuman Garhi temple, the second most famous religious site in Ayodhya.

Later, the UP CM is expected to attend the birthday celebrations of priest Nritya Gopal Das of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

On Tuesday, UP CM Adityanath was seen waiting for the BJP veterans as they arrived at Lucknow guest house and also held a meeting before their appearance at court.

Extending support to their loyalists, BJP had defended them saying ‘the truth will come out eventually as they are innocent.’

BJP’s UP MP, Sakshi Maharaj, who also visited the court to meet LK Advani said, “No power on earth will be able to stop the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

Gopal Das is one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

As per speculations, BJP is trying to rake up the issue of Ram Temple with an eye on 2019 national elections.

BJP swept the last assembly elections by claiming 71 seats out of 80 in the state of Uttar Pradesh. However, BJP has denied the speculations stating that the CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit was arranged earlier.