Working president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, will be leading a protest today in Chennai against Central government’s order on the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering at animal markets. MK Stalin targeted the Centre and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami both for keeping shush over the ban by the Centre.

Condemning the ban over the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, DMK issued a statement saying that the fundamental right to choice of food given by the Constitution has been snatched away by the Central government.

Addressing the media over the issue, Stalin said that the ban has adversely affected the trade at Anthiyur cattle shandy in Tamil Nadu.

The statement issued also read that MK Stalin will lead a protest at the district collectorate in Chennai against the Centre and the state government, seeking the removal of ban.

While Tamil Nadu’s neighboring states — Kerala and Karnataka — opposed the ban, Chief Minister E Palaniswami said that he would comment after he has gone through the related notification.