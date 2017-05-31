A day after Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) research scholar was thrashed for participating in a beef fest organised earlier this week, a large number of students from the institute took to streets in order to show their protest against the attack.

The protesting students will be meeting the Dean of the IIT Madras later in the day.

Earlier this week, a few students from the institution had organised a ‘beef fest’ to mark their disagreement against Centre’s new rule over cattle sale for slaughtering in the animal market saying that it’s their right to eat whatever they want.

Later, the protesting students were removed by the police.

Sooraj was one of the 80 students who had gathered in the campus some two days back to protest against the Centre’s order over ban.

Following the order, other neighboring states — Kerala and Karnataka, including other state government had snubbed the Centre’s order stating that they will not implement the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets.

After the matter escalated, an inquiry was ordered in the incident where the research scholar, Sooraj, was allegedly thrashed by the right wingers.

Meanwhile, working president of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), MK Stalin, also led a protest today in Chennai against Central government’s order on the ban on sale of cattle for slaughtering at animal markets. He targeted the Centre and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami both for keeping shush over the ban by the Centre.

Condemning the ban over the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, DMK issued a statement saying that the fundamental right to choice of food given by the Constitution has been snatched away by the Central government.

Addressing the media over the issue, Stalin said that the ban has adversely affected the trade at Anthiyur cattle shandy in Tamil Nadu.