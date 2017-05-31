Nine students have been booked for allegedly beating up a PhD scholar R Sooraj from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Madras for participating in a beef fest in the campus. The accused have been booked under IPC Sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation), Indian Express reported.

The victim has also been booked under IPC Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 341 (wrongful restraints).

On Tuesday, a group of students beat Sooraj for allegedly organising beef festival in the campus. He was seriously injured in his right eye.

Hours after the PhD scholar was assaulted by a fringe group inside the campus, students on Tuesday night staged a protest outside the varsity gate against the attack.

Demanding inquiry and arrest of the miscreants, students raised slogans against cattle slaughter ban by the Centre govt. Irked students also consumed beef to mark their protest.