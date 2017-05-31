Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned a terror attack in Kabul which killed at least 20 persons and injured nearly 300 and said India stands with Afghanistan in combating “all types of terrorism”.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist blast in Kabul. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi, now on a four-nation European tour, expressed solidarity with Afghanistan.

“India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all types of terrorism. Forces supporting terrorism need to be defeated.”

A water tanker loaded with explosives went off in downtown Kabul near the German Embassy on Wednesday morning. The blast, during rush hour traffic, ripped through the diplomatic zone and caused widespread damage.

Some windows in the Indian Embassy were damaged but none of the staff was injured.