The Rajasthan High Court recommended the Centre to declare cow as the national animal of India and life sentence for those responsible for the slaughter of bovine, ANI reported on Wednesday. While hearing the Hingonia Gaushala matter, Judge Mahesh Sharma made the recommendations.

Hingonia Gaushala is a government-run cowshed in Jaipur where over a hundred of cows went missing over a period of weeks last year.

Judge Mahesh Sharma asked the authorities to give a report of the gaushala after every three months.

“Nepal is a Hindu nation and has declared cow as national animal. India is a predominant agriculture country based in animal rearing. As per Article 48 and 51A (g) it is expected from the state government that they should take action to get a legal entity for cow in this country,” he said in his order.

The petition comes at a time when a number of states, especially Kerala, Karnataka and Tripua, are protesting over the government’s decision to ban cow slaughter.

“The Chief Minister has asked for report on Hingonia Gaushala. We are drafting a road map and action plan to improve situation there,” Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Rathore told ANI.