Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday manhandled by some AAP legislators, creating a commotion in the Delhi assembly.

Mishra, a former Minister who has been carrying on a campaign against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, levelling graft allegation against him, was seen being dragged out of the house by Aam Aadmi Party members.

Later, Mishra claimed that he was attacked by AAP members when he tried to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Delhi government.