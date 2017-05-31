Just a few days after security forces killed eight terrorists belonging to terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, a picture of group’s latest terrorist batch has surfaced on the internet.

The picture was posted by news agency ANI on micro-blogging site Twitter and shows the latest batch of terrorists receiving training at a camp in Muzaffarabad of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

As per reports, the group of 27 terrorists, seen in the picture, are being trained at the camp with the aim to infiltrate India and spread terrorism.

In the past few weeks, Indian Army has foiled multiple infiltration attempts. In one such attempt Burhani Wani’s successor in Hizbul, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed on Saturday in Pulwama district of Jammu & Kashmir.

The news of Sabzar Ahmad Bhat’s death has once again sparked the violence in the Kashmir Valley. A protester was killed and 60 others were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces.

This is not the first instance when a picture from the terror outfit has surfaced. Last year, Hizbul Mujahideenhad uploaded a picture of 10 terrorists, including then 21-year-old terror commander Burhan Wani, who was later killed. The killing of Wani had led to violent clashes in Kashmir.