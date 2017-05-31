A 32-year-old software professional of Infosys was found dead in office toilet under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday in Chennai.

The deceased was identified as Ilayaraja Arunachalamand and his body was discovered by co-workers in office restroom without clothes. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police have said that it looked like a murder in the office. Ilayaraja’s family have said that they suspected a few people to be behind the techie’s death, but refused to give out more details. The investigation is still on.

“We are probing all possibilities,” police said after the incidence.

Earlier in January, another Infosys techie was found dead in the Pune office of the company. Rasila Raju OP, who belonged to Kozhikode in Kerala, was found dead in a conference room on the ninth floor of the Infosys building in Pune. Security guard of the building was arrested in connection with her murder.