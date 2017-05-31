Delhi Police has arrested a Delhi University student and detained his juvenile accomplice for lynching an e-rickshaw driver after he objected to them urinating at GTB Metro Station in north Delhi, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused student Shekhar Kapasia, 19, and his juvenile friend were captured in a CCTV footage which helped them to identify them.

They were arrested from their hideouts in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

Kapasia, a B.Com Second year of Sri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar, is a resident of Sant Nagar. His juvenile accomplice, 17, is studying at a south Delhi school, and is a resident of Malviya Nagar.

Both of them are natives of Muzaffarnagar, police said.

“We have identified five other youths. We are interrogating Kapasia and the juvenile to ascertain the hideouts of their associates involved in killing e-rickshaw driver Ravinder Kumar on Saturday. Seven police teams and a team of Crime Branch are conducting a manhunt to trace their hideouts in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Milind Mahadeo Dumbere told said.

“Kapasia and his juvenile accomplice told investigators that the verbal altercation with Kumar turned abusive and they took it personally. They planned to take revenge and later returned with their friends. One of them tied up stones in a cotton towel and attacked Kumar multiple times,” Dumbere said.

The police teams had looked for suspects from around 300 students of the School Of Open Learning (SOL) of Delhi University, whose examination centre was located in Kirori Mal College, on the day of the incident. Records of some students from Sri Aurobindo College were also checked.

Kapasia and the juvenile were identified later as they were caught in a CCTV footage enquiring about Kumar’s whereabouts from other e-rickshaw drivers near GTB Nagar Metro Station, police said.

They had a verbal altercation with Kumar after he objected to them having alcohol and urinating near the GTB metro station.

Kumar was later declared brought dead on arrival at a nearby hospital.