Assam saw less than 50 per cent of students who took the Class 10 examinations, held by the state-run Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), pass, as results were declared on Wednesday — registering the lowest pass percentage in the past 13 years in the state.

While a total of 3,72,640 students appeared in the examinations, only 1,78,666 students passed — recording a mere 47.94 per cent, and a percentage drop of 14.84 compared to 2016.

While 54,955 secured First Division, 84,179 students could secure Second Division and 43,522 others passed in Third Division.

According to the result sheet released by the SEBA, the pass percentage is the lowest since 2004.

In 2004, the pass percentage was 49.80. The pass percentage reached the highest in 2013 which was 70.71%.

Most of the position holders were from the lesser known private schools in the remote areas of the state.

A total of 29 students from these lesser known schools bagged the first 10 positions. Interestingly, the high profile private schools located in Assam’s capital town Guwahati failed to secure even a single position in the first ten positions.

While Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal congratulated the rank holders and all those who passed in the examination and wished them a bright future ahead, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a strong stand regarding the poor results.

Sarma said the government is planning strong action against those government schools which have put up a poor show.

“The success in this examination is the result of the students’ hard work and perseverance and through their dedication and sincerity the students must aspire to reach greater heights in the future to be able to contribute meaningfully to the society,” Assam Chief Minister said in a statement issued on Wednesday.