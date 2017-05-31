A Rajasthan High court judge who had earlier in the day recommended that the cow be declared the national animal of India made a bizarre comment about mating process of peacocks.

Judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma said that cow is ‘pious’ like peacock which was given the status of national bird because it is ‘celibate’.

“The peacock is a lifelong brahmachari (celibate). It never has sex with the peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after swallowing the tears of the peacock,” he said.

Drawing further comparison, the judge said that cow has many divine qualities like peacock.

“The peacock is celibate and that’s why it is worn by Lord Krishna on his forehead. Similarly, the cow has many divine qualities,” he added further.

Earlier in the day, Mahesh chandra Sharma had directed the state government to coordinate with the Centre and take steps to declare cow as the national animal of the country.