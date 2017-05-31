Delhi is the latest state to get on the GST bandwagon, with the assembly passing the state GST bill on Wednesday. Kapil Mishra was roughed up in the Delhi Assembly session but despite the high drama inside the assembly the Bill was passed before its rollout in the entire country on July 1.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been pitching for capping the tax rate at a maximum of 10 per cent.

Addressing the media, outside the House, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said under the GST regime, tax slabs should be 10 per cent, 5 per cent each for the Centre and the states, claiming that higher tax slabs may trigger inflation.

As per reports, the annual revenue base of Delhi is likely to expand by Rs 5,000 crore.

(With inputs from IANS)