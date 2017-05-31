Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to address a rally at Sangareddy in Telangana on Thursday, said here on Wednesday that the place holds a special significance for him and his partymen.

“Looking forward to being in Sangareddy tomorrow (Thursday), a place that holds a very special significance for me, for Congressmen and women across the country,” said Gandhi in a tweet.

Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting “Telangana Praja Garjana” at Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Sangareddy, near Hyderabad in Telangana at 6:30 p.m.

Amid the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s efforts to form a strong base in the southern states, Gandhi will be visiting Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh this weekend to strengthen the opposition’s campaign against the BJP-led central government.