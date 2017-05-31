As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates their three years in power, NewsX’s Senior Executive Editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore discussed about the 1000 days performance of Modi government.

Applauding the work of Modi government, Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that demonetisation and surgical strike were two bold moves by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rathore also attacked the opposition for criticising demonetisation and said that no political party had taken such a strident move earlier.

Rathore also lauded the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army to destroy terror shelters across LoC.

Speaking about the burning issue of beef ban, Rathore said that cow slaughter was banned years ago and even Congress govt had enforced laws to prevent it.

Rathore added that every person in India needs to be stronger to pave way for the country to progress.