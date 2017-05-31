Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday retired after serving the government for 37 years in various capacities.

“It has been a very good experience, especially in the last three years,” Das told reporters here following his superannuation function also attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“I was very fortunate to be a part of such key reforms and structural changes that have come about in the Ministry of Finance in the last three years,” he said.

After Das’ retirement, Corporate Affairs Secretary Tapan Ray has taken additional charge as the Economic Affairs Secretary.

“Fortunate to have been associated with several key reforms and policy decisions as Secretary Revenue and Secretary Economic Affairs. Will continue to tweet on important issues. Of course as a private person,” Das said later in a tweet.