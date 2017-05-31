Petrol price will be costlier by Rs 1.23 per litre, while diesel price per litre will be higher by 89 paise from Thursday, the Indian Oil Corporation announced on Wednesday.

Queues of vehicles were seen outside the filling station across the nation were seen to get the tanks filled before the fuel prices go up.

Prices of the two main transportation fuels were last hiked on May 1, when petrol price was increased by 1 paise per litre, while that of diesel was raise by 44 paise a litre.

Earlier on May 16, Indian Oil Corporation slashed the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs 2. The price cut down was brought into effect immediate after May 15 midnight.

(With inputs from IANS)