In view of security alert from intelligence agencies, Delhi Police and National Security Guard personnel conducted a joint mock drill at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Terminal-3 to check security preparedness, police said on Wednesday.

“The mock drill was conducted on Tuesday. It was done to check the efficiency and reaction time of cops and other officials of the departments concerned. It was first such mock drill this year and we keep on holding such drills at regular intervals,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia told IANS.

According to inputs from intelligence agencies, with the backing of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), a group of 20-21 militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has entered India. They have been strategically placed in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

An advisory from the Intelligence Bureau has been issued to all units of Delhi Police.

Apart from senior officials of Delhi Police, no one knew about the mock drill till the last moment. The drill, which was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Station House Officer (SHO) of the IGIA police station, lasted 37 minutes. The SHO was leading one team and the ACP the other.

“During the mock drill, a PCR call was made at 11.59 a.m about four terrorists attacking the lounge of Terminal 3. After verification, the IGIA police station received the confirmation call at 12.09 p.m, and within two minutes, armed forces rushed to the T-3. After this, teams of SWAT, ATS, fire tenders, CATS ambulances also arrived on the site,” Bhatia said.

“The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for internal security of airport, was not included in the drill,” he added.