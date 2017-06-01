The Congress on Wednesday said it will lodge an FIR against the members of BJP Yuva Vahini, who were involved in vandalism and sloganeering outside the party office here.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nothing but Bharatiya Jungleraj Party. They engage in hooliganism, in diverting attention and suppressing voices,” said Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar.

“Today (Wednesday) around 10.30 a.m, workers of the BJP’s Yuva vahini indulged in vandalism, sloganeering and misbehaviour outside the Congress office. This has become BJP’s culture to abuse the top leadership of Congress and indulge in vandalism,” he added.

Kumar further said: “They reached the most secure area of the national capital, which shows they had full backing of Delhi Police and the central government.”