Two robbers, who snatched away nearly Rs 23 lakh from a businessman outside a bank after firing at them here in 2015, have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Anil Dubey, 32, and Pinku Dubey, 32, had on July 25, 2015 committed the robbery outside a bank on Okhla Industrial area. Then Police Commissioner BS Bassi had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on their arrest.

The absconding robbers were arrested by police teams on May 25 from near the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station on a tip off, police said.

Members of a Madhya Pradesh-based gang, whose leader Sudhir Parihar and one other member were arrested earlier, both the Dubeys hail from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

“They, along with their another accomplice, came on two separate stolen bikes, opened fire on thge businessman and his cousin when they were carrying cash of Rs 23 lakh in their car outside a bank and fled with the cash. Some eyewitnesses tried to chase them but they cleverly threw bundles of robbed cash in order to divert their attention and managed to escape,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police G Ram Gopal Naik.

“On interrogation, they told police that Parihar hatched the entire plan to rob bank customers who used to carry large amounts of cash,” he said.