On Thursday morning, two terrorists were killed in joint operation by Rashtriya Rifles (RR) troops and police in Nathi Pora area at Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were holed up in a house at Sopore.

As per reports, following the specific intelligence regarding the terrorists being holed up in Sopore’s Nathi Pora area, the security forces launched a search operation and cordoned off the area at around 3:30 am.

Commenting on the matter, an official said that during the search operation it was found that there were two terrorists and they opened fire on the security forces after which the Indian troops retaliated and gunned down both the terrorists.

J&K: 2 local terrorists killed in joint operation by RR troops &police based on specific intelligence (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xrcmjYwTH3 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

No causality has been reported from the Indian troops side.