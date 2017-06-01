Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing and shelling on our positions on the LoC in Rajouri district’s Naushera sector and Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS.

They are using small arms, automatics and mortars, he said.

The ongoing firing in Naushera started at 7.20 am, and at 7.40 am in Krishna Ghati.

“Our forces are effectively retaliating,” Mehta added.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by Rashtriya Rifles (RR) troops and police in Nathi Pora area at Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were holed up in a house at Sopore.

As per reports, following the specific intelligence regarding the terrorists being holed up in Sopore’s Nathi Pora area, the security forces launched a search operation and cordoned off the area at around 3:30 am.