Unidentified persons on Wednesday opened fire at the car of Rahul Sharma, the whistle-blower in the Public Works Department (PWD) scam involving a relative of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He escaped unhurt. The incident happened near Gaurs International School in Greater Noida when two unidentified persons overtook Sharma’s car and started firing at him.

“Two boys on motorcycle overtook my car near Gaurs International School and tried to shoot at me, locals raised alarm and I escaped unhurt,” Rahul Sharma said.

Sharma, who is a resident of Gaur City in Greater Noida was travelling with his cousin towards Ghaziabad around 12 noon.

#WATCH: Unidentified persons opened fire at car of Rahul Sharma, whistleblower of PWD scam involving Delhi CM’s relative(Greater Noida,31/5) pic.twitter.com/1PeoBHlyLv — ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017

He claimed the attack was fallout of the complaint lodged by him regarding the irregularities in Public Works Department.

Sharma had earlier lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was getting death threats for raking up the issue.

However, police said that he has not mentioned anybody’s name in the complaint.

“There were no injuries, it was a misfire. He (Rahul) hasn’t named anyone in the complaint,” Rakesh Kumar, CO, Greater Noida 3 said.