In the run-up to the International Yoga Day on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in a series of tweets appreciated the practice of yoga, calling it an “integrating” force.

“Yoga is integrating the world. Come, become a yogi in the movement to make yoga popular and create a better and healthier society,” PM Modi said.

He said that he will keep sharing different aspects related to yoga over the next three weeks.

“On June 21, the world will come together to mark the third Yoga Day. Let us all make this occasion a memorable one,” he said.