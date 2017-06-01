Son of Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, who currently faces Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) scanner in alleged bribery and corruption case, today returned back to Chennai from London.

Karti had left for London on May 18 for a scheduled business trip, as told by his father. As per sources, Karti Chidambaram arrived by a British Airlines flight at around 4 in the morning.

Commenting over Karti’s sudden exit from the country, P Chidambaram had said that Karti is travelling as per earlier travel plans and he will return after a few days.

He further stated that Krati faces no ban on his travel.

Previously on May 16, CBI had carried out raids at Karti Chidambaram’s home and office across four cities. The raids came in after it was alleged that he had received money from a media firm which was owned by Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in order to help them in tax evasion.

An FIR had been registered against the accused on charges of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct. It also alleged that Karti Chidambaram received money from a media firm for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe.